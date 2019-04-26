SEARCH

April 26, 2019

Deal of the Day – April 26, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

Here’s a fun challenge; hop on your favorite airline booking site and see if you can snag some free tickets to Antarctica. No dice? Well thankfully Hurtigruten is here to make sure your cruise vacation isn’t saddled down by high prices to fly. The price for those flying from select airports? Nothing. Nada. Free.

Fly Free with Hurtigruten

As a leader in adventure and exploration travel, Hurtigruten offers stunning itineraries to some of the world’s most beautiful, yet remote places. For their famed Antartica itineraries, Hurtigruten is offering free flights to those flying from New York (JFK), Los Angeles, or Miami to Santiago, Chile. The itineraries- of which there are three- all feature 18 to 21-day sailings on Hurtigruten’s adventure ship MS Roald Amundsen, the first hybrid electric expedition cruise ship in operation.

Free airfare is available for cruises departing:

  • October 25, 2019
  • November 10 2019
  • November 26 2019
  • December 12, 2019
  • December 25, 2019

Don’t sit on your hands when it comes to this deal, however. You have to book by May 31st to ensure you’re flying high on someone else’s dime!

