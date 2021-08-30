Crystal Cruises Returns to European River Cruising

Click on the icons below to share this post









One of the top names in river cruising made their return to the waterways of European yesterday with another ship scheduled to sail today. Crystal Cruises set sail from Vilshofen, Germany on board their ship Crystal Ravel on a seven-night itinerary on the Danube River and Crystal Debussy will follow suit today from Basel, Switzerland on a seven-night itinerary along the Rhine River. The sailings are part of Crystal Cruises’ gradual return to full operation.

As part of Crystal Cruises Crystal Clean+ initiative, the cruise line is requiring all guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The cruise line also has enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures along with regular temperature monitering of the crew and a few other common-sense protocols we’ve all come to live with over the past year plus.

“After months of planning and preparation we are excited to welcome our guests back on board to experience the attentive service and personalized care of our devoted staff on cruises to the best-loved destinations of Europe’s scenic rivers and waterways,” said Walter Littlejohn, Crystal River Cruises’ senior vice president and managing director.

Crystal Cruises’ Return to Europe River Cruising

Crystal Ravel will call on ports in Germany, Austria and Hungary, as well as shipboard overnights in Vienna and Budapest, and cruising of the UNESCO-listed Wachau Valley during its first cruise back in action. Crystal Debussy will call on ports in Switzerland, France, Germany and the Netherlands with overnight calls in Koblenz and Amsterdam on its itinerary.

“We know our guests are also incredibly eager to return to the luxurious accommodations, Michelin-level cuisine and unrivaled social spaces aboard our ships as well as the enriching discoveries that await ashore,” Littlejohn continued. “The effortless luxury and relaxation of river cruising seems perfectly designed for the moment in which we find ourselves, allowing our guests to escape to a world of natural beauty along Europe’s rivers, highlighted by great art, architecture and history, and with unique opportunities for cultural immersion to create cherished memories of a lifetime.”

The cruise line also announced that Crystal Ravel will ring in the New Year in Vienna, Austria during an extended three-night call, while Crystal Debussy will welcome 2022 in Amsterdam with a two-night call on the city.

Have you cruised with Crystal Cruises? Let us know in the comments!