fbpx

SEARCH

India Is Giving Cruise Lines a Big Discount
Cruise News
232 views
232 views

India Is Giving Cruise Lines a Big Discount

Evan Gove - August 18, 2020
182 Views
Avatar
August 18, 2020

Cruising with a Conscience

Silversea’s latest ship may indeed prove to be the origin of a necessary evolution.

Galapagos Sea Lion

Silversea Cruises’ first-ever destination specific ship, Silver Origin, is one of the most environmentally friendly cruise ships ever built. But while its voyages prioritize the protection of one of the world’s most important natural areas, Silversea hasn’t skimped on the luxury factor either. Sustainability has never looked so good.

Purpose-built to minimize environmental impact around the Galápagos Islands, Silversea’s promise is that Silver Origin’s carbon footprint won’t just meet guidelines, but beat them, striving for the highest standards of energy efficiency. To protect the delicate ecosystem of the seabed, its dynamic positioning system allows the vessel to maintain position without the need of a potentially damaging anchor. Its freshwater purification system will convert seawater to drinking water (through reverse osmosis), eradicating the need for an estimated 17,000 of plastic water bottles.  The cruise line has also established the Silversea Fund, dedicated to safeguarding the archipelago.

All suites are butler-serviced and have floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading out to verandas, perfect for spotting the diverse wildlife of the Galápagos and magnificent geological landscapes such as Pinnacle Rock. Expect eco-friendly bath amenities and local cuisine–inspired snacks. A team of expert Ecuadorian national guides offer daily lectures and lead guided tours of the islands. For all explorers, complimentary expedition gear includes a waterproof backpack, raincoat, and premium reusable metallic water bottle for use at the many refilling stations on board.

Charles Darwin would surely have approved.

By Kate Wickers

Photos: Silversea Cruises

Excerpt Only. Click to Read the Full Article.

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.

Let us know your comments!
############

The Latest

India Is Giving Cruise Lines a Big Discount
Cruise News
232 views
232 views

India Is Giving Cruise Lines a Big Discount

Evan Gove - August 18, 2020

Earlier this month, the nation of India announced that cruise ships would once again be permitted to sail to the country beginning on October 1st. Realizing that…

6,807Followers
968Subscriber

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2020 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions