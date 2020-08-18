Cruising with a Conscience

Silversea Cruises’ first-ever destination specific ship, Silver Origin, is one of the most environmentally friendly cruise ships ever built. But while its voyages prioritize the protection of one of the world’s most important natural areas, Silversea hasn’t skimped on the luxury factor either. Sustainability has never looked so good.

Purpose-built to minimize environmental impact around the Galápagos Islands, Silversea’s promise is that Silver Origin’s carbon footprint won’t just meet guidelines, but beat them, striving for the highest standards of energy efficiency. To protect the delicate ecosystem of the seabed, its dynamic positioning system allows the vessel to maintain position without the need of a potentially damaging anchor. Its freshwater purification system will convert seawater to drinking water (through reverse osmosis), eradicating the need for an estimated 17,000 of plastic water bottles. The cruise line has also established the Silversea Fund, dedicated to safeguarding the archipelago.

All suites are butler-serviced and have floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading out to verandas, perfect for spotting the diverse wildlife of the Galápagos and magnificent geological landscapes such as Pinnacle Rock. Expect eco-friendly bath amenities and local cuisine–inspired snacks. A team of expert Ecuadorian national guides offer daily lectures and lead guided tours of the islands. For all explorers, complimentary expedition gear includes a waterproof backpack, raincoat, and premium reusable metallic water bottle for use at the many refilling stations on board.

Charles Darwin would surely have approved.

By Kate Wickers

Photos: Silversea Cruises