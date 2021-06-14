Cruising to St. Kitts: A Guide to Port Zante 

As cruise ships begin sailing the Caribbean once again, islands are getting ready to welcome back tourists to their shores. St. Kitts is one such island getting ready for cruise tourism and Port Zante has everything cruisers need to shop, eat, drink and have fun just steps away from the ship.

St. Kitts has invested heavily in their cruise port over the past few years, including the addition of a second cruise pier in 2019. The new pier came after the island saw more than 1 million cruise guests visit the island in 2018 and for a second time in 2019, a new record. The island also saw a record four major cruise ships in port at one time in December of 2019 after construction was completed on the second pier.

If you’re cruising into St. Kitts’ Port Zante, here’s a helpful guide of what to expect when you get off the cruise ship!

Guide to Port Zante

Port Zante is located in the capital city of Basseterre on the island’s southern coast. The cruise terminal is within walking distance of a number of places to shop, eat and explore.

While many opt to explore via the cruise line’s shore excursion options, it’s also easy to hail a local taxi and visit any of the island’s popular attractions with plenty of time leftover to make it back to port. If you don’t feel like going far, Historic Basseterre is waiting just past the grand arch of the National Museum.

Where to Eat in Port Zante

One of the most popular things to do when visiting a new port is to sample the cuisine. At Port Zante, the possibilities are endless and the best part is you don’t have to venture far to tantalize your taste buds.

Situated at the heart of Port Zante is the food court that offers a variety of cuisines that include, Caribbean, Chinese, Indian and Italian food. If you are looking for a place to just hang out while in port without the hassle, try a local Carib beer at the Cheers or Champions bars. For those with a sweet tooth the Gelato Shop and Ice Cream Factory do not disappoint.

Are you looking for a taste of local Kittitian cuisine? El Fredo’s offers just the thing. A 10 minute walk from the port, El Fredo’s is a popular restaurant frequented by both locals and visitors where the owner and chef prepares delectable local dishes such as fungi (cooked and balled corn), creole fish, conch, mutton and oxtail served with traditional sides of rice and peas (as the locals would say) or plantains and yams. Do not forget to sample some of their fresh juices such as passion fruit, tamarind, ginger beer and lemonade. The diverse menu is sure to satisfy your desire for local cuisine.

Port Zante’s Best Shopping

If you’d like to do some shopping while on St. Kitts, Port Zante has a variety of local and high-end shops to choose from. For those looking for a piece of jewelry, Kay’s Fine Jewelry and Noble Jewelers are both located in the Port Zante complex and carry an assortment of watches, earrings, rings, necklaces and more.

Those looking for an authentic St. Kitts souvenir should visit Caribelle Batik. First produced in 1976, Caribelle Batik cloth products are made using an ancient method developed in Indonesia for creating high-quality, long lasting cotton fabrics. If you don’t have time to visit the main store in Romney Manor on the island’s Eastern side, the portside shop has all the same products for guests to purchase.

Other shopping options include Cariloha, Del Sol, the I Love St. Kitts Store and Dufry for duty-free goods. Also be sure to visit the Amina Craft Market if you are looking for authentic Caribbean art!

St. Kitts will soon be welcoming back cruisers to the island and there’s so much to enjoy! Make sure you plan your day in Port Zante when you book a cruise to St. Kitts!

This article was sponsored by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.