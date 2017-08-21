Cruising Characters

From Mickey to Shrek, who will you meet on deck?

By Carrie McLaren

Every cruise is filled with characters of all kinds. From the stars behind the bar to the zany cruise directors to the magical servers in the dining room, all play a large part in what makes cruising fun.

For children and families, there’s another cast of characters straight from their favorite books and movies that come to life to make cruising an adventure that’s filled with great memories. From Dr. Seuss personas to Disney princesses, there’s no shortage of fun for families.

Here’s a look at today’s character experiences found aboard your favorite cruise ships.

Dr. Seuss and Friends

On Carnival Cruise Line, the fun comes alive with the festive Seuss at Sea programming featuring Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2, Sam I Am, and The Grinch, who joins during the holiday season. Families can share their love of reading and fun activities with one another throughout their cruise through a variety of special activities and experiences.

Typically held on sea days, the Green Eggs and Ham Character Breakfast features playful dishes such as Green Eggs and Ham, Horton’s Cereal-Crusted French Toast, Fox in Socks Steak and Eggs, and more. With characters roaming the dining room for photo opportunities, fun songs, and festive food, this character experience is well worth the additional $5 per guest. (Reservations are recommended due to limited seating.)

Grab a noisemaker, a sign, or just sing along with “Dr. Seuss is on the Loose” and join the Seuss-a-palooza pep rally and parade, which takes families on a journey through the ship in search of The Cat in the Hat. The parade ends inside the ship’s main theater for an interactive story time reading of The Cat in the Hat, complete with the cruise director and the Cat himself.

Need a break from all the fun? Relax at the Dr. Seuss Bookville family reading and play area found aboard Carnival Freedom, Carnival Vista, and the upcoming Carnival Horizon, which will also feature a Dr. Seuss–themed water park complete with two slides, a 150-gallon tipping bucket, and a splash zone with dozens of water spray toys.

DreamWorks Animation

Aboard 10 Royal Caribbean International ships, the DreamWorks Animation characters, including Po of Kung Fu Panda; Shrek, Fiona, and Puss in Boots of Shrek; and Alex, Gloria, King Julien, and the Penguins from Madagascar celebrate with families in a variety of ways.

Join the parade as Shrek, Fiona, Puss in Boots, and friends invite guests of all ages to….