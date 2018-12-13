141 Views
December 13, 2018
State of the Cruising: What’s to Come in 2019
It’s that time of the year again! Cruise Lines International Association (also called CLIA), the world’s largest cruise industry trade organization, released their annual 2019 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook which takes a look the latest cruise trends in the industry for the upcoming year.
No surprise that the power of social media and an effort to incorporate more technology are two of the predictions CLIA offers. We’ll also see efforts to reduce the environmental impact of cruising in terms of sustainability and green practices.
Check out the full list below!
2019 Cruise Trends Predictions
- Instagrammable Cruise Travel: Instagram posts are driving interest in travel around the world, so much so that on an average day, there can be close to 351 million posts with the tag #travel. With onboard connectivity, cruise passengers Instagram feeds with diverse travel experiences both onboard and on land from several cruise destinations.
- Total Restoration: Stressed out from fast-paced lives, travelers are seeking ways to check out from daily responsibilities and rejuvenate more than ever before. Cruise lines are responding by offering total wellness in the form of restorative spa experiences, onboard oxygen bars, healthy menu choices for a wide variety of diets, and the latest in fitness innovations.
- Achievement Over Experience: Experiential travel has evolved into achievement travel as vacationers are looking for immersive, cultural experiences beyond sightseeing. Bucket lists have become more goal-oriented and cruise lines are meeting these demands. Passengers can conquer Machu Picchu or complete culinary workshops hosted by Le Cordon Bleu chefs.
- On-Board with Smart Tech: Cruise lines have adopted wearable technology for cruise travelers—including keychains, necklaces, bracelets, and more—in order to provide a highly personalized travel experience while on and off the ship.
- Conscious Travel: Travelers want to see the world in a conscious, mindful way. The cruise industry is more conscientious than ever, working with local communities to preserve their heritage and implementing innovations that decrease the environmental footprint of cruise travel. The industry is also working with destinations to bring the benefits of tourism to local economies while preserving local cultures, landmarks and environments.
- Access is the New Luxury: Travelers are setting their sights on destinations that were previously out of reach, some only accessible now by cruise ship. They want to be among the first of their peers to experience destinations such as the Galapagos Islands and Antarctica.
- Gen Z at Sea: Generation Z is set to become the largest consumer generation in the next two years—outpacing even Millennials. Like the generation before, this age bracket prefers authentic experiences over material items and has an even greater wanderlust. The appeal of multiple destinations and unique experiences, such as music festivals at sea, is helping attract this new generation of cruisers.
- Off-Peak Adventures: The off-peak season is rising in popularity, whether travelers are looking to escape the cold in a tropical place or embrace the chill in a new destination. Cruising offers some once-in-a-lifetime experiences during the colder months that include: excursions to see the Northern Lights, visiting a penguin colony, and touring European Christmas Markets.
- Working Nomads: Combining work with leisure time is on the rise. Straying far from the notion of device-free travel, many modern travelers or “digital nomads” are opting for trips where they can work remotely which cuts down on time off and lost wages. With WiFi, desks and work-friendly cafes, travelers can keep up with work while enjoying a cruise vacation.
- Female-Centered Cruising: With the number of female travelers growing, many tourism and travel companies are creating female-centered itineraries based on interests and connecting women with other women. Female-centered cruises can create a female empowerment community at sea while allowing travelers to experience the world around them, as well as visit famous feminist landmarks.
- Going Solo: With more Google searches for “solo travel” and “traveling alone” than ever before, traveling alone is rising in popularity. Cruising allows for solo travel without the worry of arranging a ton of details while visiting even the most far-reaching destinations and connecting with other travelers, forming community bonds and experiencing once-in-a-lifetime things.
Leave a Comment