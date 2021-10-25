Cruise Saudi Is Now a Member of the World Travel & Tourism Council

Click on the icons below to share this post









The world’s newest cruise destination took another step towards their goal of becoming a top-tier cruise and travel destination. Cruise Saudi announced today that they’ve become a member of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), a community of travel and tourism professionals around the world.

Joining the World Travel & Tourism Council allows Cruise Saudi to highlight their emerging market to tour operators, travel agents and cruise lines while also learning the ins and outs of the cruise and travel industry.

Cruise Saudi launched in January 2021 and has already made headway ingratiating themselves in the cruise and travel industry. Achievements include the construction of a new cruise terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, Saudi Arabia’s largest port. They’ve also signed a deal with MSC Cruises to bring MSC Bellissima to homeport in the region.

“Our membership of WTTC is another important step in fulfilling Saudi Arabia’s plans to become a new pillar for the global cruise industry. We have an unparalleled blend of cultural, historical and natural attractions that will appeal to a wide range of travelers from around the world, and we have begun to develop genuinely world-class infrastructure that has enabled us to start welcoming them,” said Fawaz Farooqui, Managing Director of Cruise Saudi. “Through WTTC, we seek to alert the global cruise industry not only to the unique attractions of our country but also to its ability to provide exceptional, seamless and, most importantly, safe tourist services. Saudi Arabia is committed to building a sustainable, environmentally conscious tourism industry in line with the goals of Vision 2030, and we look forward to collaborating with the WTTC on these efforts in the coming months and years.”

President & CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council Julia Simpson believes the best is yet to come for this emerging vacation destination.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Cruise Saudi as a new member of the World Travel & Tourism Council. With awe-inspiring cities and stunning landscapes, it is easy to understand why the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is becoming more and more popular each year,” she said. “The Saudi Travel & Tourism sector will be critical to powering the country’s economy once COVID-19 has been combatted, and we look forward to working closely with Cruise Saudi, and continuing our work with the government, to ensure a swift recovery of this fast-growing sector.”

