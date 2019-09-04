Cruise Lines Donating Millions for Hurricane Dorian Recovery

In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, which steamrolled the northernmost islands in the Bahamas over Labor Day weekend, major cruise lines are pledging millions for recovery efforts in the region. The Walt Disney Disney Company and Royal Caribbean have both pledged $1 million for recovery efforts. The donations will be given to non-profit relief agencies and will help provide food, water and shelter in the short term as well as overall rebuilding efforts.

Disney Pledges a Million

In a statement released on September 3, Disney Chairman and CEO Robert A. Iger announced the donation and their commitment to the region.

“The Walt Disney Company stand with the people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian” he said. “We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together.”

The company also pledged support and resources for employees on Castaway Cay and those affected by the storm.

Royal Caribbean’s Donation

Royal Caribbean is another cruise line quick to act in the aftermath of the storm. Royal Caribbean is committing $1 million to relief efforts, and ITM—their partner in the Holistica joint venture that is developing the Grand Lucayan resort in Freeport—is also donating an additional $100,000. Royal is collaborating with the Bahamian government and the Pan American Development Foundation, a non-profit, as well as local Bahamian charities and organizations to ensure the funds are doing the most good possible for the people of the Bahamas.

Arnold Donald Releases Statement

While a dollar amount hasn’t been announced, Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald released a statement on September 3rd with an update for the people of the Bahamas.

“To our friends in The Bahamas, please know you will not be alone in your effort. All of us at Carnival Corporation pledge to work with you. We have been and remain in constant contact with government officials as they determine the highest priorities for both the short term and long term,” he said. “We know this is a difficult time. But we have no doubt that the unyielding spirit of the Bahamian people will overcome, recover, rebuild and be stronger and more resilient than ever.”

4 PM UPDATE: Carnival Corporation and the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation have pledged a combined $2 million to recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

Please Help! The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, a top-rated charity, has a 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund which helps those affected by the storms. Please do what you can to help the people of the Bahamas!