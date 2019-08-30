Cruise Line Helping Floridians Escape Hurricane Dorian

Most cruisers and everyone in Florida spent this week glued to the news because a hurricane is headed this way. The folks over at Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line saw the silver lining of this dark cloud and is helping people in Palm Beach and surrounding areas get out of dodge before the storm with a cruise leaving West Palm Beach today, Friday August 30th at 4pm.

Escape Hurricane Dorian

The Port of Freeport will close at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30th and the Port of Palm Beach will close between 3:00 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, August 30th. Given this information, the cruise line has implemented an adjusted schedule for the next few days.

The company is currently working with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism to evacuate a pre-authorized list of Grand Bahama Island residents onboard Grand Celebration.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian is Here to Ruin Your Labor Day Weekend

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is welcoming those looking to evacuate West Palm Beach and the surrounding areas, or simply seeking an alternative to remaining on land during the storm, onboard its previously scheduled Friday evening Grand Celebration departure. The cruise fare for this sailing will be discounted to $69 per person, per day, plus tax. Passengers must reserve their cruise in advance and embark prior to 4:00 p.m. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will provide guests with their itinerary upon arrival at the port.

Safer at Sea

Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, explained how the line is making safety a paramount.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew members is of upmost importance at all times. With this modified sailing schedule, we are mirroring our successful and well-received evacuation cruise efforts from Hurricane Irma in 2017,” he said. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation with Hurricane Dorian and navigate according to the latest conditions and advisories, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for our passengers.”

Are you looking for an escape from the storm? You’ve still got time to book! Head over to the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line website or call 888-530-2775 to book.