Cruise Deals of the Week – Mar. 31, 2017

DEAL 1:

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering luxury cruisers $500 in shipboard credit per suite for all new 2017 bookings for any new bookings made between April 1 and May 31, 2017 on a 2017 Mediterranean or Alaska voyage, and $250 shipboard credit per suite on all other 2017 voyages. Use the code “Book Now” when reserving.

Contact Regent Seven Seas Cruises or your travel agent for more.

DEAL 2:

All Holland America Line cruises departing between June 1, 2017, and March 30, 2018, excluding Grand Voyages and Grand Voyage segments, are eligible for the “Ready Set Sail” promotion, in which guests receive onboard spending money ranging from $100 up to $500 per cabin depending on stateroom category, as well as pre-paid gratuities for the entire cruise valued at up to $27 per stateroom per day. Book by June 1, 2017.

Contact Holland America Line or your travel agent for more.