Cruise Deals of the Week – Mar. 3, 2017
DEAL 1:
Princess Cruises is offering up to 40 percent off cruises in Alaska, Europe, and Japan… plus, third and fourth guests can book fares as low as $299. The Summer on Sale deal lasts until April 20.
Contact Princess Cruises or your travel agent for more.
DEAL 2:
Luxury river operator Scenic is offering free flights from 25 American gateways or up to $2,000 per couple savings on 13- or 14-day sailings on the Mekong and Irrawaddy. Deadline for the offer is based on availability.
Contact Scenic or your travel agent for more.