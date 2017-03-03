Cruise Deals of the Week – Mar. 3, 2017

Cruise Deals of the Week – Mar. 3, 2017

DEAL 1:

Princess Cruises is offering up to 40 percent off cruises in Alaska, Europe, and Japan… plus, third and fourth guests can book fares as low as $299. The Summer on Sale deal lasts until April 20.

Contact Princess Cruises or your travel agent for more.

 

DEAL 2:

Luxury river operator Scenic is offering free flights from 25 American gateways or up to $2,000 per couple savings on 13- or 14-day sailings on the Mekong and Irrawaddy. Deadline for the offer is based on availability.

Contact Scenic or your travel agent for more.

