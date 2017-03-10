Cruise Deals of the Week – Mar. 10, 2017

DEAL 1:

French-flagged luxury expedition line Ponant is offering 30 percent off select fall 2017 voyages, plus savings of up to $1,600 per couple on flights and excursions booked by March 31, 2017.

Contact Ponant or your travel agent for more.

DEAL 2:

Royal Caribbean is offering 30 percent off every guest’s fare booking now through March 31, 2017 – plus an additional $100 off per stateroom for those sailing on Anthem of the Seas.

Contact Royal Caribbean or your travel agent for more.

DEAL 3:

Norwegian Cruise Line’s “Free at Sea” promotion offers up to $2,800 in free amenities, plus 50 percent-reduced deposits, for guests booking now through April 10. Those who book a balcony before March 14 will also get $100 in onboard credit.

Contact Norwegian Cruise Line or your travel agent for more.