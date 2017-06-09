Cruise Deals of the Week – June 9, 2017

DEAL ONE:

American Queen Steamboat Company is discounting holiday-themed cruises this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Book before September 30 on cruises with sailing dates from November 12 to December 26 and you can save up to $1,400 per stateroom based on double occupancy. If you want to start the 2018 New Year off with an all-American celebration, American Queen Steamboat Company also offers up to $2,400 savings per stateroom on select 2018 cruises if you book before July 31.

Contact American Queen Steamboat Company or your travel agent for more.

DEAL TWO:

Star Clippers is offering two nights’ free accommodations pre- or post-cruise, plus breakfast and transfers for travelers who choose Caribbean getaways in the 2017-2018 winter season. Departures from 7 to 14 nights are available aboard select sailings on Star Flyer (round trip St Maarten) and Royal Clipper (round trip Barbados).

Contact Star Clippers or your travel agent for more.