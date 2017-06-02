Cruise Deals of the Week – June 2, 2017

DEAL 1:

Oceania Cruises is offering a limited-time flight upgrade offer for OLife Choice guests. For as little as $149 extra, guests can secure premium economy seats for more than 100 prime European sailings for 2018. OLife is an additional package that guests purchase with their cruise, which includes free unlimited Internet, bonus savings on ships amenities, and free airfare on various carriers. Depending on the airline, travelers can take advantage of priority boarding, extra luggage allowance, spacious seats with abundant legroom, full meal and bar service, and personal entertainment systems. Book by June 30, 2017.

Contact Oceania Cruises or your travel agent for more.

DEAL 2:

Azamara Club Cruises is offering up to four complimentary nights on 2018 cruises with its new Nights on Us promotion, which that brings you more value when you stay longer. The deal can also be combined with the Early Booking Bonus if travelers book 12+ months out, which includes up to $1,000 per suite and $500 per stateroom in onboard credit. The Nights on Us offer applies to new bookings made June 1 through August 31, 2017.

Contact Azamara Club Cruises or your travel agent for more.