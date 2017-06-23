Cruise Deals of the Week – Jun. 23, 2017

DEAL 1:

Quench your thirst with Princess Cruises’ Sip & Sail promotion that offers free all-inclusive beverages, plus an early-booking bonus offer of free specialty dining for mini-suite and suite bookings made before July 5, 2017. Included in the sale are 6- to 49-day cruises and cruise tours to destinations around the globe sailing summer 2018 to spring 2019.

Contact Princess Cruises or your travel agent for more.

DEAL 2:

AmaWaterways launched a limited-time offer that gives travelers who book select Christmas Markets cruise itineraries by July 31, 2017, up to $1,500 off their cruise fare. AmaWaterways’ Christmas Markets cruises are available on four unique itineraries from late November through December 2017 on a variety of ships including the line’s newest ship, AmaKristina.

Contact AmaWaterways or your travel agent for more.