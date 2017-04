Cruise Deals of the Week – Apr. 28, 2017

DEAL 1:

Windstar Cruises is offering a “Have You Ever” promotion focusing on Europe 2017 summer sales, with prices from $1,299 per guest.

Contact Windstar Cruises or your travel agent for more.

DEAL 2:

Tall-ship operator Star Clippers is offering a complimentary 2-night resort stay for guests booking select voyages from December 2017 to April 2018 – breakfast and transfers included.

Contact Star Clippers or your travel agent for more.