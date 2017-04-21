Cruise Deals of the Week – Apr. 21, 2017

DEAL 1:

Cruising down China’s Yangzi River and past the Three Gorges Dam is more enticing than ever on Victoria Cruises, which is offering 40-percent off Executive Suites and extending its two-for-one deal on private-balcony Superior Staterooms. Book by May 31, 2017.

Contact Victoria Cruises or your travel agent for more.

DEAL 2:

Ultra-luxury line Seabourn is holding an “Extraordinary Opportunity Event” with savings on select cruises that include a $400 per-suite shipboard credit (which goes up to $1,000 for Penthouse and Premium Suites), a $500 per-person air credit, complimentary Three Veranda Suite (or Veranda for Oceanview) upgrade, and a 50 percent reduced deposit. Book by June 13, 2017.

Contact Seabourn or your travel agent for more.