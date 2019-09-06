fbpx

Cruise Deal of the Week – September 6, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

As America dives head first into another football season, take advantage of the distractions by scoring your own deal on an awesome cruise vacation. While your friends, family, neighbors and co-workers are glued to their fantasy team and consuming a dangerous amount of guacamole on Sundays, you can save a ton on a fabulous cruise on board the new Holland America Line Nieuw Statendam.

The ship just came out last year and has a fantastic 4.4 star rating by Porthole Cruise Magazine editors and is sailing the Caribbean all fall and winter long.

Oprah

Start your cruise in sunny South Florida on November 17 when the ship leaves from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. From there, the ship sails to Holland America Line’s private island resort Half Moon Cay followed by stops in Jamaica, Grand Cayman and Cozumel. a seven-night cruise STARTS at just $429 for an interior stateroom.

Wait, you mean we can spend a week on a brand new cruise ship for less than $500 per person before taxes and fees? Yes, please!

If you really want to splurge, suites are going for $894 per person or a balcony stateroom for $599 per person. If those deals aren’t sweet enough, Holland America Line is throwing in onboard ship credit for use all over the ship, free internet and more depending on what stateroom you book.

Well, don’t wait for the clock to run out on this deal, touchdown on this cruise while you still can!

Seabourn Ovation Designed and decorated from top to bottom by famed hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany, Seabourn Ovation gives off private yacht vibes and includes one of…

