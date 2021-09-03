fbpx

Evan Gove - September 3, 2021
Evan Gove
September 3, 2021

Cruise Deal of the Week – September 3, 2021

Cruise Deal of the Week
The first day of Fall isn’t officially for another few weeks, but once September rolls around, it definitely starts to feel like Autumn is here! Labor Day Weekend may be a little different this year with COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the last big event of the summer!

If you’re looking ahead to a winter full of cruises, then do we have a cruise for you! It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week! 

7-Day Western Caribbean Cruise from Miami 

MSC Cruises celebrated a full year back in service in August and they’re currently offering a cruise from Miami to the Western Caribbean with multiple dates to choose from. The ship departs from Miami on board MSC Meraviglia with four sailing dates to choose from: September 25th, October 9th, October 23rd, and November 9th. The best deal was saw was the October 23rd sailing with inside rooms just $359 and balcony rooms just $529 per person. The cruise calls on MSC Cruises’ private island resort Ocean Cay, Costa Maya, Cozumel and back to Ocean Cay before returning to Miami. MSC Cruises is offering a few pretty great perks for booking like free drinks, free wifi and up to $200 in onboard credit to use anywhere on the ship. 

MSC Meraviglia was launched in 2017 and has a number of unique features like 5,000-square-foot LED dome in the two-deck inside promenade; a Cirque du Soleil at Sea dinner theater and MSC for Me, the cruise line’s smart ship technology. Each of the 19 decks is named for a wonder of the world, so look for art depicting the likes of Angkor Wat, the Eiffel Tower, and the Taj Mahal.

Are you looking for cruises to the Caribbean this Fall or Winter? Then you’ll want to check out this deal from MSC! 

Let us know your comments!

Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

