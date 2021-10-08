Cruise Deal of the Week – October 8, 2021

Click on the icons below to share this post









Another week in the books! Wow does it seem like October is flying by. Before long we’ll all be getting our costumes ready for a fun Halloween evening and after that, it’s everyone’s favorite holiday season. We had some great news this week in the industry including new ships, new ports opening up and even the world premier of Cruising Back to Alaska with Holland America Line!

On today’s edition of Cruise Deal of the Week, we have a great deal on a European river cruise that you won’t want to miss!

7-Night Portugal River Cruise

AmaWaterways is one of the top names in river cruising and we’re thrilled they are back to operating cruises on some of the most famous rivers around the world. Starting on November 9, 2021, AmaVida will bring guests from Porto, Portugal on a cruise along the Douro River with calls on Entre-os-Rios, Regua, Vega de Terron, Salamanca and Pinhao. The river snakes it’s way through Portugal’s wine region, one of the oldest in the world, where the most famous product is Port wine. Port comes in a wide variety of flavors and colors so make sure you take advantage of the best in the world! Shore excursions along the way include bike tours, walking tours, hikes, wine tastings and more.

AmaWaterways is giving cruisers a great deal if they book soon including up to $1,700 in onboard credit, free WIFI, free excursions and free drinks. With just over 100 passengers on board, the ship is the perfect size for a relaxing vacation. The ship features a main restaurant, a pool, a sundeck, a gym, a spa and plenty of places to enjoy the beautiful scenery rolling by. It’s truly an unforgettable vacation for you and someone special!

If you’ve never cruised the famous Douro River in Portugal, what are you waiting for?