Cruise Deal of the Week – October 4, 2019

Do you feel that, cruisers? The dog days of summer have given way to the crispness of Autumn and that means sailing season is just around the corner. As the days grow shorter and colder, picture yourself on a beach somewhere exotic, like Fort Lauderdale, Bonaire, Willemstad/Curacao, Oranjestad, Amber Cove, Half Moon Cay, and then back to Fort Lauderdale. Sounds pretty good, right? So, skip raking leaves and click BOOK NOW to get your early winter vacation ready to go!

Cruise from Fort Lauderdale in December

A 10-day Holland America Cruise on the beautiful Zuiderdam leaving December 10th needs to be your next cruise vacation. Inside rooms start at just $549 (that’s just $55 per day!!) and if you’re looking to live the lux life, a suite starts at $994. You can’t stay at a hotel for anywhere near that cheap, especially when you consider meals and activities, which are included with the price of the ticket. Holland offers discounts for former and active military as well as returning cruisers in some cases so check which rates you qualify for.

The Caribbean is spectacular in early December as hurricane season is finally past and it’s nothing but bright sunshine and warm sea breezes for six straight months. If you’ve never visited the Southernmost islands of the Caribbean, you’re missing out on fantastic weather, incredible culture and lots to explore with friends and family. These islands are remarkable all the way around and if you haven’t visited yet, you’re missing out big time.

We highly suggest booking a cruise on board Zuiderdam as 85% of the rooms have an ocean view and 65% have a verandah. The onboard theme throughout the ship is Venice, Italy, so you can rest assured luxury and style are at the forefront of this cruise vacation. Enjoy Holland America Line’s famous customer service and fantastic dining options and get the most out of your cruise vacation to the Southern Caribbean. Book your cruise today!