Virgin Trains Eyes New Station at PortMiami
Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 18, 2019
October 18, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – October 18, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

Last week we sent out what was easily the best deal in cruising. A week on board the spectacular MSC Meraviglia in a balcony stateroom for just over $300 per person. Apparently MSC Cruises isn’t done basically giving away weeklong cruises for the cost of one night in a Miami Beach hotel room. Today the deal involves another one of MSC Cruises’ newest ships, MSC Seaside. Click the map below and get the deal!

7 Day Western Caribbean onboard MSC Seaside

Cruise from lovely Miami and head to Ocho Rios, Cayman Islands, Cozumel and Ocean Cay all on board the MSC Seaside. If you’ve been pinching pennies saving up for a vacation, now is the best time to book. Inside staterooms start at just $294 per person for the whole week and if you want to upgrade, ocean view and balcony rooms are only $339. Live the suite life for as little as $624 with the option for a bunch of awesome perks like spa access, unlimited drinks, access to a private sundeck.

If you’ve been waiting for a great last minute cruise deal, this is the one you need to jump on. It’s a new ship, awesome ports and the option to really live it up in a suite for a fraction of what you should be paying.

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR DREAM CRUISE VACATION! 

Thirsty? Virgin Sailors Can Shake for Champagne (VIDEO)
Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 9, 2019
Royal Caribbean <i>Symphony of the Seas</i> Ship Review
Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 8, 2019
Oceania Announces Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center (Video)
Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 8, 2019
A Lifetime of Painting Cruise Ships
Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 7, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 18, 2019

When Virgin Trains USA, formerly Brightline, opened up shop in South Florida, it changed the way people traveled within the state. Home to millions of people and…

