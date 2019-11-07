fbpx

SEARCH

What to Do in Miami Before Cruising: Guide to Unique Miami
Cruise Shopping
827 views
827 views

What to Do in Miami Before Cruising: Guide to Unique Miami

Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 8, 2019
397 Views
November 7, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – November 8, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

Is there a better way to explore the world than on a handcrafted luxury river ship going to exotic destinations, with a glass of something refreshing in your hand whenever you want it?

We sure didn’t think so. That’s the concept behind Pandaw’s latest offering on select short cruises to Vietnam & Cambodia and Burma: a Free Flow Drinks Package.

Asian Small-Ship Luxury Cruises

The Free Flow package, usually an add-on to a Pandaw Cruise, includes an unlimited supply of local spirits, mixers, beers, most soft drinks, and local mineral water. The only limits: an exclusion of premium wines, imported spirits, imported mineral water — and, if you’re under 18 years old, alcohol.

The deal is available on the following short cruises:

Selected dates also include no single supplement, and a 10-percent Discovery Discount, and cover all meals, cocktail hour, daily excursions, cultural performances, movie nights, and free mountain bikes to explore the countryside.

Book by December 31, 2019.

Let us know your comments!
##########################
San Juan’s Best Shore Excursion: Casa Bacardi
Cruise Views
1110 views
1110 views

San Juan’s Best Shore Excursion: Casa Bacardi

Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 31, 2019
BREAKING NEWS: Brightline Announces Approval on PortMiami Expansion
Cruise News
1166 views
1166 views

BREAKING NEWS: Brightline Announces Approval on PortMiami Expansion

Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 29, 2019
$100 Million in Renovations for <i>Norwegian Spirit</i>
Cruise News
1050 views
1050 views

$100 Million in Renovations for Norwegian Spirit

Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 28, 2019
Theme Cruise: Sailing the Haunted Caribbean
Cruise Magazine
1225 views
1225 views

Theme Cruise: Sailing the Haunted Caribbean

Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 28, 2019

The Latest

What to Do in Miami Before Cruising: Guide to Unique Miami
Cruise Shopping
827 views
827 views

What to Do in Miami Before Cruising: Guide to Unique Miami

Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 8, 2019

Miami is home to one of the world’s largest ports and one of America’s best vacation cities. You have probably heard about the famous beaches and 365…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions