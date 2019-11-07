Cruise Deal of the Week – November 8, 2019
Is there a better way to explore the world than on a handcrafted luxury river ship going to exotic destinations, with a glass of something refreshing in your hand whenever you want it?
We sure didn’t think so. That’s the concept behind Pandaw’s latest offering on select short cruises to Vietnam & Cambodia and Burma: a Free Flow Drinks Package.
Asian Small-Ship Luxury Cruises
The Free Flow package, usually an add-on to a Pandaw Cruise, includes an unlimited supply of local spirits, mixers, beers, most soft drinks, and local mineral water. The only limits: an exclusion of premium wines, imported spirits, imported mineral water — and, if you’re under 18 years old, alcohol.
The deal is available on the following short cruises:
- 3-night Downstream Phnom Penh to Saigon
- 25 November 2019
- 6 January 2020
- 20 January 2020
- 27 January 2020
- 17 February 2020
- 3-night Upstream Saigon to Phnom Penh
- 17 January 2019
- 3-night Downstream Siem Reap to Phnom Penh
- 23 November 2019
- 7 December 2019
- 1 February 2020
- 4-night Downstream Mandalay to Pagan
- 22 March 2020
Selected dates also include no single supplement, and a 10-percent Discovery Discount, and cover all meals, cocktail hour, daily excursions, cultural performances, movie nights, and free mountain bikes to explore the countryside.
Book by December 31, 2019.