Cruise Deal of the Week – November 8, 2019

Is there a better way to explore the world than on a handcrafted luxury river ship going to exotic destinations, with a glass of something refreshing in your hand whenever you want it?

We sure didn’t think so. That’s the concept behind Pandaw’s latest offering on select short cruises to Vietnam & Cambodia and Burma: a Free Flow Drinks Package.

Asian Small-Ship Luxury Cruises

The Free Flow package, usually an add-on to a Pandaw Cruise, includes an unlimited supply of local spirits, mixers, beers, most soft drinks, and local mineral water. The only limits: an exclusion of premium wines, imported spirits, imported mineral water — and, if you’re under 18 years old, alcohol.

The deal is available on the following short cruises:

Selected dates also include no single supplement, and a 10-percent Discovery Discount, and cover all meals, cocktail hour, daily excursions, cultural performances, movie nights, and free mountain bikes to explore the countryside.

Book by December 31, 2019.