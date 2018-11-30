SEARCH

Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 29, 2018
November 30, 2018

Cruise Deal of the Week – November 30, 2018

December is finally here and that means holiday cheer is all around. Holiday cruise deals are a popular option for cruise lines looking to fill up their ships as the high season kicks into gear. Silversea, a top name in luxury cruising, has a Holiday Sales Event that you won’t want to miss.

With the Silversea Holiday Sales Event, you can now get great value on a selection of worldwide voyages departing in the next few months. You will benefit from one-category suite upgrade, extra 5% off per person AND an onboard credit of $1,000 per suite, which you can use for shore excursions, spa treatments, specialty restaurants and more.

Silversea Cruises

Cruising options include everything from classic Caribbean itineraries leaving from Fort Lauderdale to exclusive departures from far East ports like Singapore, Bangkok or Bali.

Spread some Holiday cheer this year with a cruise for the whole family!

 

