River Cruising: Crystal Mahler and Me
River Cruising: Crystal Mahler and Me

Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 22, 2019
November 22, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – November 22, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

Greetings from on board the newest ship from Norwegian Cruise Lines, Norwegian Encore! Porthole Cruise Magazine has been onboard for a couple of days now and we’ll be here all weekend long as well. We’ve been amazed at all the incredible amenities, dining options and wonderful service from a highly attentive staff. Not many have had the chance to sail on board this brand new ship and if you book now, you could snag a great deal. While the ship is set to homeport in Miami this winter, plans to send her north to Alaska during the summer months starting in 2021 have cruisers excited!

Norwegian Encore in Alaska

You can book your 2021 cruise to Alaska on board Norwegian Encore now and save big on a number of different sailing dates. The cruise starts in Seattle and visits Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Ketchikan, and Victoria/Canada. Inside rooms on the 7-night itinerary start at just $944 and comes with a few pretty cool perks to choose from, more if you book a mini-suite or balcony stateroom.

Departure dates are plenty as the ship is sailing weekly from Seattle during May, June, July, August and September of 2021 so you can definitely find a time that works for you and the family!

River Cruising: Crystal Mahler and Me
River Cruising: Crystal Mahler and Me

Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 22, 2019

Most people would be content sitting on their king-sized bed in their 253-square-foot Deluxe Suite, watching the Danube flow by their balcony window while their personal butler…

