A New Day for Carnival Sunrise
Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 15, 2019
November 15, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – November 15, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

In just 6 days, Porthole Cruise Magazine will be on board the new Norwegian Encore sailing on her christening cruise with Godmother Kelly Clarkson. We’ll be doing updates all weekend long as we explore the ship and learn all about her exciting new features. Nothing beats cruising on a brand new ship where everything is pristine from the pools and restaurants to the spas and more. If you’ve never had the chance to cruise on a new ship, Norwegian has some pretty great deals on cruises leaving from Miami on board their newest ship.

Norwegian Encore from Miami

Starting in sunny Miami, FL, Norwegian Cruise Line is sailing their newest ship all around the Caribbean and there are some pretty awesome deals to be had and lots of sailing dates to choose from. The seven day Eastern Caribbean itinerary is our favorite with stops in San Juan, St. Thomas, Tortola and back to Miami with inside staterooms starting at just $399.

The best part about the deal is the perks which come with it. Depending on which sailing you book and your stateroom choice, cruisers can get a number of upgrades including free drinks, upgraded dining packages, free internet, shore excursion credits, onboard spending credits and more. Sailing dates range from December 2019 through April of 2020 so there’s plenty of time to book!

 

 

The Heart of Vietnam
Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 5, 2019
Saga Reveals New Spirit of the Rhine
Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 4, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – November 1, 2019
Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 1, 2019
Porthole Cruise Magazine’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Award Winners
Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 1, 2019

