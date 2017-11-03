Cruise Deals of the Week – Nov. 3, 2017

Deal One:

Tall-ship operator Star Clippers is offering reduced airfare on flights to Europe. Reserve any 2018 Grand Voyage cruise (no more than four days at sea on any one sailing) and fly to Europe for just $499. Book by Dec. 15, 2017.

Contact Star Clippers or your travel agent for more.

Deal Two:

In honor of Veterans Day, Carnival Cruise Line is offering military families $50 onboard credit per cabin plus a two-category upgrade and reduced deposits from $99 per person, which can be combined with Early Saver rates. Book by Nov. 14, 2017.

Contact Carnival Cruise Line or your travel agent for more.