Cruise Deal of the Week – Nov. 10, 2017

Silversea Cruises is offering free shore excursions in every port of call on select 2018 Caribbean voyages aboard Silver Wind and Silver Muse. The offer can be combined with a $199 roundtrip economy air offer available on select Caribbean sailings from dozens of gateway cities in the U.S. and Canada. Book by November 30.

Contact Silversea Cruises or your travel agent for more.