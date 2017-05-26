Cruise Deal of the Week – May 26, 2017

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced a Memorial Day Sale, presenting U.S. and Canadian vacationers a complimentary three-category upgrade and up to $1,000 savings per suite when booking from May 26 to May 31, 2017. The Memorial Day Sale extends to select Alaska sailings in July and August 2017 aboard Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Navigator. Travelers can also receive a $500 savings per suite and three-category complimentary upgrade aboard Seven Seas Navigator’s July 9 voyage. The 11-night itinerary, sailing from Vancouver to San Francisco, also will take guests to all the must-see ports of the Inside Passage and Hubbard Glacier. Register the code “Summer Sale” at the time of reservation in order to receive the offer.

Contact Regent Seven Seas Cruises or your travel agent for more.