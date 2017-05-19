Cruise Deal of the Week – May 19, 2017

Princess Cruises is saving you money from coast to coast during its Great Getaways Sale! Guests can buy one, get one 50 percent off on voyages of five days or fewer on cruises sailing fall 2017 through spring 2018. Third and fourth guest fares start at $99 per person with a reduced deposit. Choose to enjoy the best beaches of the Caribbean, charming coastal towns of the California Coast, the festive culture of Mexico, or the autumn leaves of Canada and New England.

The Great Getaways Sale is available now through June 15, 2017.

Contact Princess Cruises or your travel agent for more.