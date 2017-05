Cruise Deal of the Week – May 12, 2017

Expedition operator Hurtigruten is so confident that guests on their 12-day Classic Roundtrip voyage up the Norwegian coast will see the Northern Lights, that if the aurora doesn’t appear, the line will give away a free 6- or 7-day Classic Voyage. The free cruise offer is valid for 12-day voyages with sailing dates starting October 1, 2017 and completed by March 31, 2018.

Contact Hurtigruten or your travel agent for more.