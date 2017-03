Cruise Deal of the Week – Mar. 17, 2017

Sail Star Clippers’ authentic tall ships to the Mediterranean and Indonesia and receive complimentary two-category cabin upgrade, complimentary pre-paid gratuities, and $100 onboard credit per cabin on Star Clipper, Royal Clipper and Star Flyer for April to October 2017 itineraries. Book by March 31, 2017.

Contact Star Clippers or your travel agent for more.