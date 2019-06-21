SEARCH

The Partner Yoga Workout for Honeymoon Cruises
June 20, 2019
June 21, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – June 21, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

You don’t have to go far to find a great cruise. While most think of cruising as taking a trip to the Caribbean or to one of Europe’s famous rivers, there are plenty of options right here in America when it comes to finding a great cruise. American Queen Steamboat Company recently announced some great new deals on cruises embarking in 2020 and guests can save big for a limited time.

American Queen Steamboat Company Cruise Deal

With the launch of their 2020 Cruise Atlas and itineraries, American Queen Steamboat Company announced that passengers could save up to $300 per person when they book select voyages on board one of American Queen Steamboat Company’s famous river ships like American Dutchess or American Empress.

Cruise some of America’s most iconic rivers like the Mississippi, the Columbia, the Snake or the Ohio rivers in complete comfort and style. You better hurry, though. The savings are only valid if booked by July 31, 2019 or until all the staterooms are full!

If you don’t want to miss out on a great cruise deal without having to leave the country, American Queen Steamboat Company has what you’re looking for!

Ah, wedded bliss has bestowed its' wonderful self upon you. The notion that spending your years with a forever person has anted up how you move about…

