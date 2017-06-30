Cruise Deal of the Week – Jun. 30, 2017

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Lars-Eric Lindblad’s first international tourist expedition to the Galápagos, Lindblad Expeditions is offering free round-trip airfare to the Galápagos on more than 50 cruise departures in 2017 and 2018. The 50th anniversary free air offer is available for flights from Miami to Galápagos on all departures August 25-November 17, 2017, on the new National Geographic Endeavour II, and September 16-December 16, 2017, on National Geographic Islander, plus select departures on both ships throughout 2018. Guests also have the option to upgrade to business class for $500 on select departures, based on limited availability.

Contact Lindblad Expeditions or your travel agent for more.