Cruise Deal of the Week – Jun. 16, 2017

Holland America Line’s “Ready Set Sail” deal is offering prepaid gratuities and up to $500 onboard credit when you book a stateroom on select sailings June 2017 – March 2018 and $100 Internet credit when you book a suite. Book by July 10 to take advantage of these offers.

Contact Holland America or your travel agent for more.