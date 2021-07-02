Cruise Deal of the Week – July 2, 2021

The following excerpt appeared in a letter from John Adams to Abigail Adams dated July 3, 1776 regarding the newly minted United States of America’s day of independence.

It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more.

Happy July 4th everyone! We hope you’re enthusiastically taking the advice of America’s 2nd President and having yourself one heck of a weekend! If you can, take a moment to step away from the revelry to reflect on your life, your liberty and your pursuit of happiness, as those are the ideals our Founding Fathers held most dear for their compatriots.

Without further ado, it’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

All Hurtigruten Expedition Cruises are 50% Off

Usually we just have one cruise itinerary highlighted in this weekly column, but today is extra special because we have a huge deal on a ton of different itineraries. Hurtigruten Expedition Cruises is one of the top names in adventure cruising thanks to decades of experience, state of the art exploration vessels and a focus on stewardship and sustainability. From now until July 8th, Hurtigruten is offering most of their 2021-2022 itineraries at a 50% discount as part of their annual 4th of July sale.

Cruise itineraries featuring the steep discount include trips to Antarctica, Alaska, the Galapagos, Iceland, and Norway. Cruisers can also book two transatlantic holistic wellness crossings from Buenos Aires to either Cape Verde or Lisbon; an 18-day cruise from Valparaiso in Chile, up the South American west coast to Peru, Ecuador, Panama, and Costa Rica; an eight-day journey from San Diego to Vancouver; and multiple 15-day cruises from Dover in the United Kingdom along the coast of Norway to the North Cape above the Arctic Circle to see the Northern Lights.

If you get a chance in between bites of hotdog this weekend, you can find the full list of discounted cruises at the Hurtigruten website.