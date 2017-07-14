Cruise Deal of the Week – Jul. 14, 2017

Scenic Cruises is offering cost-saving incentives and free airfare to travelers who book select 2018 sailings. All guests who book balcony suites on 8- to 10-day European cruises departing in June, July, and August 2018 are eligible for free economy roundtrip air from major gateway cities. Guests who book any suite category on 11-day or longer cruises will also receive free economy roundtrip airfare. The Summer Sale offer is good on bookings made by August 31, 2017.

Contact Scenic Cruises or your travel agent for more.