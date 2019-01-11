Cruise Deal of the Week – January 11, 2019

There’s nothing better than being in the club. In this case, we’re talking about Azamara Club Cruises and their latest back to back cruising on board credit deal!

Azamara Club Cruises is taking on the very worst part about cruising and nobody is benefiting more than you. Debarkation day is a dark one indeed, but never fear, With Azamara Club Cruises’ Extended Voyages Benefit, you can extend that cruise a little longer and save yourself a few bucks in the process.

We’re calling it the back to back deal because that’s what it is, two cruises back to back! For example, when you book a 3-night voyage followed by a 12 night voyage, you earn $550 on board credit to spend in the spa, on shore excursions and more. You could also book a 10-night voyage followed by a 6-night voyage, and earn $700 on board credit to spend during your vacation.

Azamara Club Cruises offers cruises all over the world so you’re sure to find an itinerary or two that strike your fancy! Head over to their website and check out all the cool places to explore.