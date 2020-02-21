fbpx

SEARCH

New Ship Embarks on Lan Ha Bay Cruises
Cruise News
394 views
394 views

New Ship Embarks on Lan Ha Bay Cruises

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 20, 2020
492 Views
February 21, 2020

Cruise Deal of the Week – February 21, 2020

Cruise Deal of the Week

When most people thing about getting on a cruise ship, its in some tropical port like Miami or Fort Lauderdale, but there’s actually a lot of great cruises leaving from Northern ports. That makes it a lot easier for cruisers because it can sometimes eliminate a plane ride and all the costs associated with getting to your port. For cruise-lovers near New York City, getting to the tropics has never been easier or more affordable. Today we’ve got a Carnival Cruise Line itinerary leaving from the Big Apple on board Carnival Sunrise. The nine-day long cruise takes guests to the island of Bermuda, the Turks and Caicos, Half Moon Cay and back to New York. 

Cruising from New York City 

The cruise leaves New York on Monday, June 15th and arrives in Bermuda on the 17th. An overnight at the island means cruisers have plenty of time to explore this unique place in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. From there, it’s a stop in the Turks and Caicos before heading to Half Moon Cay, which is Holland America’s private island in the Caribbean. Carnival ships stop at the island as Holland is owned and operated by the Carnival Corporation.

Inside staterooms start at just $749, which breaks down to under $84 a day! Oceanview and balcony staterooms are just a few hundred more so splurge if you want! Carnival is also offering a few pretty awesome perks like cash back, early booking savings and even reduced deposits as low as $49. 

Itinerary Map

About Carnival Sunrise 

Built at the turn of the century and sailing under a different name, Carnival Sunrise underwent a $200 million dry dock retrofit in 2019 after which she was graced with the new moniker. The name was actually chosen by Kelly Arison, the daughter of Carnival Corporation Chairman Mickey Arison. If you’ve sailed on the upgraded ship, let us know what you thought in the comments below! 

Let us know your comments!
#################
BREAKING: Introducing Royal Beach Club at Antigua
Cruise News
671 views
671 views

BREAKING: Introducing Royal Beach Club at Antigua

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 13, 2020
Port Day: Mumbai, India
Cruise Tips
415 views
415 views

Port Day: Mumbai, India

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 13, 2020
Cruise to Portofino: An Onshore Guide
Featured
830 views
830 views

Cruise to Portofino: An Onshore Guide

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 12, 2020
10 Reasons to Buy Art on a Cruise Ship
Cruise Shopping
6481 views
6481 views

10 Reasons to Buy Art on a Cruise Ship

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 12, 2020

The Latest

New Ship Embarks on Lan Ha Bay Cruises
Cruise News
394 views
394 views

New Ship Embarks on Lan Ha Bay Cruises

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 20, 2020

Everyone who cruises the coast of Vietnam comes home with stunning pictures of the many towering rock karsts which dot the coastline. The most famous are in…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions