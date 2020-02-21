Cruise Deal of the Week – February 21, 2020

When most people thing about getting on a cruise ship, its in some tropical port like Miami or Fort Lauderdale, but there’s actually a lot of great cruises leaving from Northern ports. That makes it a lot easier for cruisers because it can sometimes eliminate a plane ride and all the costs associated with getting to your port. For cruise-lovers near New York City, getting to the tropics has never been easier or more affordable. Today we’ve got a Carnival Cruise Line itinerary leaving from the Big Apple on board Carnival Sunrise. The nine-day long cruise takes guests to the island of Bermuda, the Turks and Caicos, Half Moon Cay and back to New York.

Cruising from New York City

The cruise leaves New York on Monday, June 15th and arrives in Bermuda on the 17th. An overnight at the island means cruisers have plenty of time to explore this unique place in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. From there, it’s a stop in the Turks and Caicos before heading to Half Moon Cay, which is Holland America’s private island in the Caribbean. Carnival ships stop at the island as Holland is owned and operated by the Carnival Corporation.

Inside staterooms start at just $749, which breaks down to under $84 a day! Oceanview and balcony staterooms are just a few hundred more so splurge if you want! Carnival is also offering a few pretty awesome perks like cash back, early booking savings and even reduced deposits as low as $49.

About Carnival Sunrise

Built at the turn of the century and sailing under a different name, Carnival Sunrise underwent a $200 million dry dock retrofit in 2019 after which she was graced with the new moniker. The name was actually chosen by Kelly Arison, the daughter of Carnival Corporation Chairman Mickey Arison. If you’ve sailed on the upgraded ship, let us know what you thought in the comments below!