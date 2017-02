Cruise Deal of the Week – Feb. 24, 2017

Luxury line Crystal Cruises is letting kids 17 and under sail free with two adults and offering other family-focused perks through the “Crystal Memories” program on Alaska voyages this summer aboard Crystal Serenity. Additionally, the “Crystal Clear Choices” program lets travelers select shipboard credit, air credit, or cruise-fare savings as best suits their needs.

Contact Crystal Cruises or your travel agent for more.