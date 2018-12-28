SEARCH

Flying with Pets: What Do YOU Think?
December 27, 2018
December 28, 2018

Cruise Deal of the Week – December 28, 2018

Holiday Cruise Deal

What better way to ring in the New Year than a week spent living like royalty? Princess Cruises is ready to make the dream a reality with their Anniversary Sale running through the weekend. One of the most historic and recognizable cruise lines, Princess Cruises currently has all destinations on sale for ships sailing March 2019 through May 2020 with gratuities included!

Princess Cruises Anniversary Sale

If discounted bookings aren’t enough to get you excited about a cruise vacation, how about up to $800 to spend on board? Kick back and relax with special services in the spa or put the onboard credit towards a fun and exciting shore excursion to someplace you’ve never been.

Some of the incredible destinations you can save on include:

  • The Caribbean
  • Hawaiian Islands
  • Mexico
  • Panama Canal
  • Alaska
  • Scandinavia
  • Many More!

When you’re checking out all the great deals on the Princess Cruises website, make sure you take a look at the last minute deals page to REALLY score a hot deal on a cruise that’s leaving soon!

