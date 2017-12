Cruise Deal of the Week – Dec. 22, 2017

Ultra-luxury line Seabourn is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a 2018 Signature Savings Event. On select cruises, benefits include complimentary suite upgrades, up to $500 in shipboard credit per suite ($1,000 for a Penthouse or Premium Suite), up to $500 in air credit, a 50-percent reduced deposit, up to 15 percent savings on Combination Cruises. Book by March 13, 2018.

Contact Seabourn or your travel agent for more.