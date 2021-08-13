Cruise Deal of the Week – August 13, 2021

It’s easy to forget about river cruises amidst all the news about large ocean liners getting back into service. Small ships are a large part of the cruise industry and many cruisers prefer the personalized service and unique ports of call available when cruising some of the most famous rivers in the world. From outstanding food and wine to exceptional service, the appeal of a river cruise is easy to see! Today we have a river cruise sailing Portugal’s famous Douro River that you won’t want to miss! It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

7-Day Douro River Cruise

AmaWaterways is one of the top names in river cruising and we’re thrilled they are back to operating cruises on some of the most famous rivers around the world. Starting on November 9, 2021, AmaVida will bring guests from Porto, Portugal on a cruise along the Douro River with calls on Entre-os-Rios, Regua, Vega de Terron, Salamanca and Pinhao. The river snakes it’s way through Portugal’s wine region, one of the oldest in the world, where the most famous product is Port wine. Port comes in a wide variety of flavors and colors so make sure you take advantage of the best in the world! Shore excursions along the way include bike tours, walking tours, hikes, wine tastings and more.

AmaWaterways is giving cruisers a great deal if they book soon including up to $1,700 in onboard credit, free WIFI, free excursions and free drinks. With just over 100 passengers on board, the ship is the perfect size for a relaxing vacation. The ship features a main restaurant, a pool, a sundeck, a gym, a spa and plenty of places to enjoy the beautiful scenery rolling by. It’s truly a remarkable vacation!

Have you taken a European river cruise? Let us know in the comments below!