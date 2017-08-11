Cruise Deal of the Week – Aug. 11, 2017

Holland America Line is bringing back its Explore4 promotion, offering a $1,400 beverage package per stateroom (based on a 14-day cruise), dinner at the Pinnacle Grill for two, free or reduced cruise fares for friends or kids in the same stateroom, and 50 percent reduced deposits. Suite travelers get all four offers plus $200 in onboard credit. The offer extends to more than 600 sailings between March 2018 and April 2019; book by November 17, 2017.

Contact Holland America Line or your travel agent for more.