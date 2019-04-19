Have you ever gone all in? No, not at a card table, but on a much-deserved cruise vacation! MSC Cruises, one of the biggest names in the industry, wants you to go all in on your next vacation and they have just the deal to make it happen. Save big with unlimited drinks, free wifi and oh yeah, how about free tickets to the most incredible entertainment at sea for select bookings? Yeah, that’s going all in.

MSC Cruises All In Deal

Some cruise deals are great in price, but limited in the scope of the trip. Sometimes it’s older ships, sometimes it’s less popular itineraries etc, etc. The All In Deal from MSC Cruises offers cruisers the choice of where to cruise as well as which ship they get to enjoy. Sail to the Eastern/Western Caribbean or to Canada/New England on one of their 4 ultra-modern ships: MSC Seaside, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Divina and MSC Armonia and get this can’t-miss deal.

Okay, we know we had you a free drinks, but don’t overlook the free entertainment as well. MSC Cruises has partnered with Cirque du Soleil to offer a unique onboard entertainment experience. The two shows offered at sea are unlike any others you’ll find:

From the MSC Cruises website:

VIAGGIO is the story of a passionate and eccentric artist who hears the call of his Faceless Muse. With sound at its heart, SONOR takes guests on an auditory adventure with dancers, acrobats and characters, all moving to the rhythm.

Book your All In cruise deal today and don’t miss out on any of the fun!