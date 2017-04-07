Cruise Deal of the Week – Apr. 7, 2017

Azamara Club Cruises is offering a “Twice as Nice Deal,” in which guests who book a Club Veranda stateroom or higher receive $1,000 off the cruise fare and a $2,000 onboard credit. Guests in a Club Interior or Club Ocean view stateroom can choose the $1,000 per stateroom savings OR $2,000 onboard credit. Book by May 31, 2017 with the following promo codes:

o Savings amount – code SAVINGS

o Onboard credit – code ONBCREDIT

o Both combined – code SAVOBC

Contact Azamara Club Cruises or your travel agent for more.