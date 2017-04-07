Cruise Deal of the Week – Apr. 7, 2017
Azamara Club Cruises is offering a “Twice as Nice Deal,” in which guests who book a Club Veranda stateroom or higher receive $1,000 off the cruise fare and a $2,000 onboard credit. Guests in a Club Interior or Club Ocean view stateroom can choose the $1,000 per stateroom savings OR $2,000 onboard credit. Book by May 31, 2017 with the following promo codes:
o Savings amount – code SAVINGS
o Onboard credit – code ONBCREDIT
o Both combined – code SAVOBC
Contact Azamara Club Cruises or your travel agent for more.