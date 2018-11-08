Cozumel’s Best: Fun in the Sun at Playa Mia Grand Beach Park

Does your vision of the perfect vacation include catching a nice tan, sipping a cold drink from a coconut and not a single email or Monday meeting on the agenda?

Of course it does!

If you’re taking a cruise vacation to the paradise island of Cozumel, Mexico and you’re looking for the ultimate mix of fun and relaxation, then do we have a spot for you! Playa Mia Grand Beach Park, a beach club with everything you and your family need to make the most of your cruise vacation shore excursion, is one of the top attractions on the island.

Cozumel’s Hidden Gem

There’s a lot to do when you get off a cruise ship in Cozumel. From the fantastic beaches to great restaurants and activities, there’s always something to enjoy. The biggest problem most people have is choosing what they want to do!

That’s where Playa Mia Grand Beach Park comes in. It takes all the best parts of a Cozumel vacation and puts them all in one place. Guests at Playa Mia choose from a ton of different included and add-on activities. Some of the most popular include snorkeling through the replica ancient Mayan ruins, playing beach games, navigating an aquatic obstacle course, or paddling through the bright blue waters catching a tan in a kayak or on a paddleboard.



Playa Mia offers fun and adventure for the whole family, like Buccaneer’s Bay, a kid-sized water park featuring a pirate ship and working water cannons. If Mom and Dad need a break, they can grab a cocktail, a bite to eat and enjoy a relaxing soak in the Oasis Hydro Massage Tub or head to the spa for something new and exciting like Ictiotherapy!

Plan the Ultimate Cozumel Vacation

A day at Playa Mia Grand Beach Park is the perfect compliment to a cruise vacation. Just a short ride from the Cozumel cruise port, getting to the park could not be easier. The family friendly park caters to guests from all cruise lines and offers convenient transportation to and from the club. If you’re looking for the best way to enjoy your day in Cozumel, getting wet and wild at Playa Mia Grand Beach Park just might make your vacation!