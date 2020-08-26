Costa Cruises Is One Step Closer to Return

After considering the opinion of experts from the fields of health and science, Costa Cruises has implemented a COVID-19 testing protocol for all passengers embarking on Costa Deliziosa on September 6th. The cruise, leaving from Trieste, Italy, will be the first Costa cruise ship to sail with passengers since the industry shutdown in March.

The cruise line also received the Biosafety Trust Certification from RINA, the over 150-year-old testing, inspection, certification and ship classification company that developed the innovative management system certification program. In order to obtain the certification, the Costa crew had to undergo specific training modules in strict compliance with the new health protocols and with the associated shipboard management system implemented by Costa.

The crew trainings are meant to reinforce the already strict procedures in place on board Costa’s ships, in the embarkation terminals and during shore excursions, introduced with the Costa Safety Protocol, the new health protocol developed by Costa, with the scientific support of independent experts to help make cruising safer in the age of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Testing for All Cruise Passengers

Costa Cruises isn’t the first cruise line to require a negative COVID-19 test to board their ships. MSC Cruises implemented a similar COVID-19 testing process for guests sailing on MSC Grandiosa when she restarted in Italy last week. Costa Cruises’ swab test happens as part of pre-boarding procedures that have been defined according to the protocols of the health authorities and the Costa Safety Protocol. The test, designed to detect antigens (molecules capable of stimulating an immune response), doesn’t take long and will identify any suspicious cases that may be subjected to a PCR test for further confirmation.

A Progressive Restart for Costa Cruises

In order to maintain high levels of safety for both passengers and crew, Costa will stagger the restart of their ships through September. The first ship to sail on September 6 will be Costa Deliziosa, which will sail every Sunday until September 27 offering cruises from Trieste to visit Bari, Brindisi, Corigliano-Rossano, Siracusa and Catania. Costa Diadema will follow on September 19, 2020, with a seven-day cruise from Genoa in the Western Mediterranean, to visit Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Palermo, Cagliari and La Spezia.

Unfortunately in September, the cruises are for Italian guests only. Have you cruised with Costa? Let us know in the comments!