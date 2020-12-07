Chukka Caribbean Adventures Gears Up for Tourism

Something is happening in the Caribbean. Across the islands, people are getting ready for tourists to once again flock to the pristine beaches, lush jungles and scenic hiking trails that make the region so famous. It’s been a long break, but the Caribbean is ready and waiting for you to come have real fun for the first time in a long time.

Chukka Caribbean Adventures specializes in adventure tourism and CEO Marc Melville is spreading the word that not only are they operating tours once again, but a new mobile app is making things easier for guests to book one of the many excursion options.



“Lots of apps exist, but what makes our relevant and needed is that if you’re used to doing an attraction in the Caribbean, in the nature adventure space, you would normally have to sign a waiver. Our waiver is embedded in the app. Through the booking path of the app, you can sign your waiver,” Melville said.

That not only saves time for everyone, but helps reduce close person-to-person contact as part of the company’s updated health and safety protocols. If you’re ready to get out of the house and have some fun on your next cruise or Caribbean vacation, check out some of the awesome tours and adventure experiences provided by Chukka!

The Caribbean’s Best Shore Excursions

For travelers, Chukka’s shore excursions are second to none. Chukka tour guides curate experiences that combine thrills and adventure with the natural beauty of a Caribbean island. As an award-winning partner with all major cruise lines, it’s easy to find a Chukka adventure tour that fits your itinerary. Chukka operates nature adventure parks in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Barbados and Belize.

Shore excursion options range from fun and exciting to relaxing and enriching, it all depends on what YOU want. Some of the most popular activities and excursion options offered by the pros at Chukka include:

Horseback riding

Kayaking

Rafting

Zip-lining

ATV trails

Snorkeling

Catamaran day cruises

Waterfall hikes

River tubing

There’s a lot more to CHUKKA’s nature parks than meets the eye. At Good Hope Adventure Park and Falls in Falmouth, Jamaica, guests get to explore what was a working sugar plantation in the 1700s. The property has 17 buildings, including a Great House, and has been renovated for guest enjoyment. From rum tastings and strolling through the aviary, to zip-lining over the river and driving ATVs through the orchard, there’s so much to do and see when you explore this nature adventure park from Chukka.

Expanding to Harrison’s Cave

The team at Chukka saw firsthand how devastating the pandemic has been for tourism in the Caribbean and they spent the past few months looking for ways to provide a top notch adventure experience in new and exciting ways! One of the new and exciting excursions Chukka is developing will be available from their newest long-term development agreement with Harrison’s Cave in Barbados.

We know from historical documents that the cave was first discovered hundreds of years ago, but it wasn’t until the 1970’s that it was rediscovered and developed into a tourist destination.

“Every island in the Caribbean has one or two marquee attractions and on this particular island, Harrison Cave is the marquee attraction,” said Chukka CEO Marc Melville. “We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to develop it with the [Barbados] government.”

The cave was formed naturally over the centuries as water eroded the limestone. The cave is known for the unusual shape of the stalactites and stalagmites which line the floors and ceilings. Guides take curious visitors through the many cavernous rooms and deep pools of water for an up close and personal geological adventure! The cave is considered “alive” as water still flows through it and the stalactites and stalagmites are still growing.

Save Now with the CHUKKA App

The professionals at Chukka know it hasn’t been an easy year, so they decided to make things as easy as possible to plan and book your next adventure! A new mobile app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, not only makes it easier than ever before to book your excursion, but it’s also a great way to save! Chukka is offering 15% off for all new Resort and Villa bookings done through the app as a thank you to their valued customers.

The new app is the easiest way to browse through CHUKKA’s collection of nature parks, adventure excursions and family-friendly activities and pick your favorite. You can see times, availability and even use the app to check in electronically, saving you time waiting in line so you can start having fun! Use the app to view pictures and watch videos of Chukka excursions and share your experience with all your friends and family. It could not be easier!

Happy and Healthy Guests

The number one priority is making sure guests are safe throughout their excursion with Chukka. Along with providing the best safety equipment, Chukka also has new COVID-19 protocols in place that don’t take away from the experience. They’ve instituted common sense rules like wearing a mask when social distancing isn’t possible and encouraging lots of hand sanitizing as well.

All staff members have undergone training and certification on preventing the spread of infectious disease and so far, that training has helped keep thousands of people safe since Chukka restarted their operations in Jamaica in July.

Trust us, it’s time for a vacation. If you’re ready to get out and actually have some fun for the first time in almost a year, there’s no better option than a CHUKKA Caribbean Adventures tour. Tons of activities, professional guides and one of the safest excursion setups in the Caribbean make Chukka an excellent choice for your next adventure. Don’t forget to download the app and save!

Check out our interview with Chukka Caribbean Adventures CEO Marc Melville below!

This post was sponsored by CHUKKA