Choose Your Cruise – September 25, 2020

Cruise lines are starting to realize that when they are allowed to sail again in America, people aren’t going to be as keen to hop on an airplane to get to their port. Driving has become the preferred method of meeting your ship at port and that means lots of cruises from nearby ports. If you’re living anywhere up and down the East Coast, we’ve got three cruises from places reachable by car.

Choose which cruise you would take and let us know in the comments below!

Cruise A

Florida is home to nearly 25 million people and lot’s of cruise fanatics. Port Canaveral is one of the state’s more popular cruise ports and within a few hours drive for most Floridians. MSC Seaside, one of the newer ships from MSC Cruises, is sailing from Port Canaveral in December of this year and January of 2021 for a fun four-day cruise to the Bahamas. The cruise call on Nassau and Ocean Cay, MSC Cruises’ private island resort. If you’re really looking to go crazy on your first vacation back, book a suite on board for just $599 per person. That’s a deal you won’t find once things get back to normal!

Cruise B

America’s Mid-Atlantic region has a few ports of call to choose from when it comes to booking a cruise. With major cities like Washington D.C. and Philadelphia just a car ride away, Baltimore could become a popular port in the coming months. Carnival Cruise Line is sailing out of Baltimore a dozen times between December and March so you can pick whichever date you like best. The 7-day cruise stops at Princess Cay, Nassau and Freeport City in the Bahamas and a discounted oceanview or balcony room would offer amazing views of all three!

Cruise C

Nothing beats Fall in New England, but if you’re looking to escape the cold, Celebrity Cruises has a ship leaving from Boston in Late September 2021 that makes a beeline for the Caribbean. Celebrity Summit will spend three days at sea before arriving in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten. From there, the ship visits Antigua and St. Thomas before passengers disembark in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Celebrity is giving away a ton of perks if you book, like up to $1700 in onboard credit, upgraded beverage packages, free wifi and more.

Which cruise would you choose?